Mama Linda's Italian Kitchen
Food
Antipasti
- Antipasto Board
Italian cold cuts, imported cheeses, olives, almonds, artichokes, roasted red peppers, and crostini bread$20.00
- Fried Calamari
Generous portion deep fried and served with house-made marinara and lemon wedges$12.00
- Nana's Meatballs
2 homemade meatballs and marinara sauce served with ricotta garlic toast$12.00
- Toasted Ravioli
Jumbo ravioli breaded and deep-fried to order and served with house-made marinara sauce$10.00
- Fried Mozzarella
Fresh Mozzarella, breaded and deep fried to order. Served with house made marinara sauce.$10.00
Insalata and Zuppa
Specialty's
Classic Italian
- Eggplant Parmigiana
Fresh eggplant hand-breaded and deep-fried layered just like a lasagna with marinara and 3 cheeses. Served with your choice of pasta$14.00
- Pasta, Meatballs, and Sausage
Our homemade meatballs and Italian sausage are served with marinara sauce and choice of pasta$16.00
- Stuffed Pepper Roll
Large bell pepper stuffed with ground beet and rice, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with choice of pasta$12.00
- Stuffed Cabbage Roll
Large fresh cabbage stuffed with ground beet and rice, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with choice of pasta$12.00
- Beef Tip Cacciatore
Top sirloin tips cooked with peppers, onions, and mushrooms in a marinara and Marsala wine sauce. Served with a choice of pasta$18.00
- Chicken Parmigiana
Fresh cut and breaded chicken tenderloin, deep-fried to order. Topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese. Served with a choice of pasta$16.00
- Veal Parmigiana
Fresh cut and breaded veal tenderloin, deep-fried to order. Topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese. Served with a choice of pasta$16.00
- Chicken Marsala
Fresh cut and breaded chicken tenderloin, deep-fried to order and sautéed with Marsala wine and mushrooms. Served with a choice of pasta$16.00
- Veal Marsala
Fresh cut and breaded veal tenderloin, deep-fried to order and sauteed with Marsala wine and mushrooms. Served with a choice of pasta$16.00
- Chicken Alfredo
Fresh chicken tossed with our homemade Alfredo sauce and fresh broccoli served with a choice of pasta$18.00
- Shrimp Alfredo
Fresh jumbo shrimp tossed with our homemade Alfredo sauce and fresh broccoli served with a choice of pasta$18.00
- Chicken Scampi
Fresh chicken sautéed with olive oil, garlic sauce and broccoli. Served with a choice of pasta$16.00
- Shrimp Scampi
Fresh jumbo shrimp sautéed with olive oil, garlic sauce, and broccoli. Served with a choice of pasta$16.00
- Seafood Fra Diavolo
Fresh clams sautéed with garlic, olive oil, and white wine$20.00
Flat Bread Pizza
Kids menu
Desserts
N/A Beverages
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
- Pepsi$2.50
- Diet Pepsi$2.50
- Pepsi Zero$2.50
- Sprite$2.50
- Dr Pepper$2.50
- Ginger Ale$2.50
- Lemonade$2.50
- Rasp. Iced Tea$2.50
- Brewed Iced Tea$2.50
- Arnold Palmer$2.50
- Hot tea$3.00
- Coffee$3.00
- Espresso$5.00
- Cappuccino$6.00
- Latte$6.00
- Americano$5.00
- Hot Chocolate$3.00
- Milk$2.50
- Ginger ale$3.50
- Cranberry juice$3.50
- Pineapple juice$3.50
- Orange juice$3.50