Mama Linda's Italian Kitchen
Food
Antipasti
- Antipasto Board$20.00
Italian cold cuts, imported cheeses, olives, almonds, artichokes, roasted red peppers, and crostini bread
- Fried Calamari$12.00
Generous portion deep fried and served with house-made marinara and lemon wedges
- Nana's Meatballs$12.00
2 homemade meatballs and marinara sauce served with ricotta garlic toast
- Toasted Ravioli$10.00
Jumbo ravioli breaded and deep-fried to order and served with house-made marinara sauce
- Fried Mozzarella$10.00
Fresh Mozzarella, breaded and deep fried to order. Served with house made marinara sauce.
Insalata and Zuppa
Specialty's
- Mama's Family Dinner$40.00
A platter of all her favorites to feed your family. Chicken and eggplant parmigiana, 8 raviolis, 2 meatballs, and 2 Italian sausages over a bed of pasta. Served with 2 salads
- Mama's Lasagna$15.00
Classic Italian
- Eggplant Parmigiana$14.00
Fresh eggplant hand-breaded and deep-fried layered just like a lasagna with marinara and 3 cheeses. Served with your choice of pasta
- Classic Pasta, Meatballs, and Sausage$16.00
Our homemade meatballs and Italian sausage are served with marinara sauce and choice of pasta
- Italian Stuffed Pepper Roll$12.00
Large bell pepper stuffed with ground beet and rice, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with choice of pasta
- Italian Stuffed Cabbage Roll$12.00
Large fresh cabbage stuffed with ground beet and rice, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with choice of pasta
- Beef Tip Cacciatore$18.00
Top sirloin tips cooked with peppers, onions, and mushrooms in a marinara and Marsala wine sauce. Served with a choice of pasta
- Chicken Parmigiana$16.00
Fresh cut and breaded chicken tenderloin, deep-fried to order. Topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese. Served with a choice of pasta
- Veal Parmigiana$16.00
Fresh cut and breaded veal tenderloin, deep-fried to order. Topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese. Served with a choice of pasta
- Chicken Marsala$16.00
Fresh cut and breaded chicken tenderloin, deep-fried to order and sautéed with Marsala wine and mushrooms. Served with a choice of pasta
- Veal Marsala$16.00
Fresh cut and breaded veal tenderloin, deep-fried to order and sauteed with Marsala wine and mushrooms. Served with a choice of pasta
- Chicken Alfredo$18.00
Fresh chicken tossed with our homemade Alfredo sauce and fresh broccoli served with a choice of pasta
- Shrimp Alfredo$18.00
Fresh jumbo shrimp tossed with our homemade Alfredo sauce and fresh broccoli served with a choice of pasta
- Chicken Scampi$16.00
Fresh chicken sautéed with olive oil, garlic sauce and broccoli. Served with a choice of pasta
- Shrimp Scampi$16.00
Fresh jumbo shrimp sautéed with olive oil, garlic sauce, and broccoli. Served with a choice of pasta
- Seafood Fra Diavolo$20.00
Fresh clams sautéed with garlic, olive oil, and white wine
